Wedding pictures photobombed by ‘Scooter Girl’

OMAHA, N.E. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Have you heard of ‘Scooter Girl’?

Some pictures of her photo-bombing a wedding party in Nebraska have gone viral.

“I’ve just seen the this wedding party and I was like, Oh my God. I like doing stuff like that. You know just hoping they wouldn’t get mad. I just kind of zoomed through the first time,” Kenyatta Jefferson, who photo-bombed wedding party, said.

A zoom captured forever, much to the delight of groom Matt Riley.

“I think the collective sound was like a child screaming is what it sounded like. I don’t know if anyone said any words. I think we collectively knew all at the same moment that she had to be in the picture,” Riley said.

“And then it was like come on! Thought they had to be able to give me. I just zoomed through again and they just kept going,” Jefferson said.

Photographer Molly Jean Greco snapped the photo.

“It was a perfect surprise,” Greco said. “I don’t think this could ever happen again. You can’t replicate the perfection of this photo.”

But as quickly as Jefferson came, she was gone leaving the group wondering…

“Like who are you?” Greco said.

So Greco and her husband, Josh, posted the photos with the hashtag ‘find scooter girl’ and Omaha got to work.

“My friend from work sent me a picture I was like Oh My God where did you get this picture at?” Jefferson said.

“Within an hour somebody had tagged her and then a whole bunch of other people tagged her and she said you found Scooter Girl. This is fantastic,” Greco said.

Leading to the reunion. All of them saying the post blew up in a way they never expected.

“So what if it was like to go viral? It felt good. It feels good. So I’m just kind of soaking it in and everything and you know it was good. I just could not stop laughing at the pictures,” Jefferson said.

“It’s just so great to see what joy is bringing to other people as much as it did on the wedding day itself for us,” Greco said.

Scooter Girl gave Omaha more than a smile, if you look a little deeper.

“Live life to the fullest because you just never know what tomorrow might bring,” Jefferson said.