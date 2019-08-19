Weight Watchers launches diet app for kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) – A new app aimed at kids is leaving a bad taste in some expert’s mouths.

Weight Watchers just launched a healthy-eating program called “Kurbo,” with users as young as 8-years-old.

Critics say the diet app could lead to lifelong problems with food.

The weight loss program is for kids ages 8 to 17.

Alyia Appelsies and Laura Pacala, both 16-years-old, see the benefit.

“Feeling good about yourself is something that teenagers struggle with,” said Pacala.

They see it as a tool to help them deal with something that already exists.

“Anything would try and help diminish that, or get rid of that in any way, I think is a good thing,” Pacala said.

Here’s how Kurbo works.

They call it the “traffic light system” to promote portion control.

Kids can eat whatever they want, but categorize the veggies and fruits as green, meat and pasta as yellow, and candy and soda as red.

Kurbo says it’s proven to be a safe, effective way for weight loss.

Showing “success stories” on Kurbo’s website, there are before and after pictures of kids and how much weight they lost on the program.

One mom sees the benefit, but says she would not let her kids use it.

“Like it feels so serious for a child to be thinking about that kind of complexity of how you eat, how you exercise, but at the same time it’s necessary,” said Isabel Omolo.

Kurbo responded to criticism saying “Kurbo by Weight Watchers focuses on behavior change for healthier eating and more activity, not dieting or calorie counting.”

