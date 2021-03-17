Stimulus checks: Wells Fargo bank app crashes as customers track payment status

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wells Fargo customers are expecting a $1,400 direct deposit on Wednesday, but instead are getting an unresponsive app.

DownDetector shows over 6,000 customers reported issues by 6:41 a.m. Just a short time later, that skyrocketed to over 12,000 reports nationwide, including in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The problems are entirely with online and mobile banking:

Down Detector

Most of the comments are saying they are unable to log into their accounts.

The company’s second Twitter account, @Ask_WellsFargo, said they are researching this issue.

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates,” the account tweeted.

Just before 7:30, a Wells Fargo representative suggested their client try deleting the app and reinstalling it.

The company’s Twitter account could be seen replying to customers after 7 a.m. about the issue but has not mentioned an official fix.

The bank had said that March 17 is the earliest its customers could expect to get their stimulus payments.

“Wells Fargo is making the stimulus funds available immediately when they are made available to us. The U.S. Treasury has indicated that payments will be distributed in multiple phases and could take several weeks to distribute, so not everyone will receive payments at the same time. March 17, 2021 is the first official payment date for eligible customers to receive a direct deposit of their stimulus payment, and customers may see a direct deposit as early as that morning.” Wells Fargo Media on March 16, 2021

According to a Down Detector map, the San Francisco Bay Area is also impacted by the outage. Hot spots appear to be in Washington, D.C. Dallas and Minneapolis.

DownDetector

Wells Fargo’s website says that mobile app and online banking are the most convenient way to access accounts.