Wendy’s giving away free chicken nuggets nationwide this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What’s better than chicken nuggets? Dare we say, free chicken nuggets?

That’s right – Wendy’s says it’s offering everyone who goes to any of its drive-thrus nationwide a free 4-piece order of nuggets this Friday, April 24.

You can even choose between regular or spicy.

According to the fast-food chain, the nuggets are completely free and there’s no purchase necessary to get them.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.



No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

