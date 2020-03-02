Wendy’s rolls out breakfast menu nationwide

(CNN) – Wendy’s on Monday rolled out its full breakfast menu nationwide.
The full menu consists of 9 sandwiches including a morning edition of its famed “Baconator.”
There are also three new sandwiches served on croissants, biscuits, and classic buns with eggs and meat.
It’s also debuting a maple bacon chicken croissant and a honey butter chicken biscuit.
New side dishes include potato wedges and sausage gravy.
Wendy’s is also introducing a new blend of coffee plus an iced Frosty-ccino.
The new breakfast menu rollout comes the same day as McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins for National Egg McMuffin Day.
