Wendy’s to roll out breakfast menu nationwide in March

Start your day out with the Breakfast Baconator.
Or a Frostyccino.
Or a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.
Fast-food chain Wendy’s says it’s “worth waking up for.”
The company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2 at its 300+ restaurants.
The Breakfast Baconator features a fresh-craked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon.
And Wendy’s is already needling its peers on Twitter:
