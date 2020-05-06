Coronavirus: ‘We’re not going back to normal’: Newsom says of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As many states push toward reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are wondering is it too soon?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the first statewide stay-at-home order, announced earlier this week that some retailers – such as bookstores and florists – will be allowed to reopen as early as this Friday, as long as they abide by guidelines.

“We’re not going back to normal. We’re going back to a new normal, with adaptations and modifications until we get to immunity until we get to a vaccine,” Newsom said in his Tuesday daily briefing.

According to California’s Department of Public Health, the weekly count of coronavirus deaths in the state has declined, with 505 deaths reported the week ending May 3.

That’s a slight drop from the prior week’s reported deaths of 527.

Some are expressing concern that it’s too soon to be reopening states.

Data scientist Youyang Gu tells CNN this may push the US backwards and erase the progress made during the pandemic.

“You don’t want to rush the reopening because by the time you realize what’s happened, it’ll be too late to reverse the decision,” Gu said.

Referring to the Japanese island of Hokkaido, Gu said the island had to shut down three weeks after reopening due to an increase in cases.

White House guidelines for reopening America include the suggestion that states not reopen until they see a “downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.” Some, however, have not adhered to the advice.

In other parts of the country, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, and pools can reopen Friday as long as they maintain certain guidelines, while cases continue to rise in Mississippi, which recently saw its largest number of reported increases in a single day.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.2 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 71,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Closer to home in the Bay Area, stay-at-home orders were extended through May 31, but six counties have relaxed some restrictions, allowing various outdoor activities such as golfing and landscaping and the resuming of real estate activities and construction.

