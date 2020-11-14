West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California, Oregon, and Washington on Friday issued a joint travel advisory strongly discouraging non-essential travel amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The advisory also strongly urges visitors and residents from other states to quarantine for 14 days.

Essential travel under the advisory includes “work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security,” according to a Friday press release.

The California advisory applies to all out-of-state travel and visitors, including Washington and Oregon.

The travel advisories recommend individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household.

San Francisco began considering a 14-day travel quarantine last week.

California on Thursday became the second state to hit 1 million cases, and its positivity rate has climbed to 4.2% in recent weeks.

AAA anticipates nationwide Thanksgiving air travel will be down by nearly half compared to prior years, with an expected 2.4 million travelers this year.