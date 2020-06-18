West Virginia issues warning after county sees COVID-19 outbreak from residents who traveled to Myrtle Beach

PRESTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia county is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

So far, three people have tested positive for COVID-19. Tests are pending on others, and the Preston County Health Department said they would not be surprised to see future cases.

The health department is asking Preston County residents who traveled to Myrtle Beach, any beach, or any crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you cannot quarantine, the health department asks that you limit your exposure to others and wear a face mask when in public or around other people.

Seasonal flights on Spirit Airlines from Charleston were scheduled to resume July 2.

Last week Myrtle Beach extended the city’s Emergency Declaration, and several restaurants temporarily closed over virus concerns. Local officials in South Carolina say the increased cases in the state are the result of increased testing.