Yom Kippur: What to know about the holiest day in Jewish faith

(KRON) – Tonight marks the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish faith.

Yom Kippur translates to “day of atonement,” and starting at sunset many Jews will begin a full day of fasting.

It’s a day of quiet reflection and asking for forgiveness from God. A day to pray for second chances.

Last week Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, marked the beginning of the High Holy Days within Judaism.

While Rosh Hashanah tends to be a day of sweet celebration, Yom Kippur is a solemn day of repentance.

Saying “Happy Yom Kippur” isn’t the most appropriate greeting. Instead, wish an easy fast or a meaningful day of reflection to those observing the holiday.

“G’mar Chatima Tova” is another appropriate greeting to use which means “May you be sealed in the Book of Life.”

Yom Kippur will end on Thursday evening when families traditionally gather together to break their fast.