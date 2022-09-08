MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night at 9:20, when Memphis Police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

City leaders hosted a press conference just after midnight Thursday morning. The final tally from the incident was four dead, three injured.

On social media, where he allegedly livestreamed one of the killings, he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho.

Shelby County court records revealed authorities quickly filed a warrant for first-degree murder for Kelly on Wednesday as the search for him continued in the city.

Court records also showed more about the teen’s background: He faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm in 2020 at the age of 17.

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He received three years in that case, but was already released.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had been released March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

Kelly wrote in social media posts during the rampage that he wouldn’t return to jail.