What’s open and closed on Presidents Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/CNN) – Many Americans are off today in honor of Presidents Day.
The federal holiday takes place on the third Monday in February every year.
Presidents Day occurs during the birth month of two of the country’s most prominent presidents – George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
Presidents Day is also referred to as Washington’s Birthday. It was originally established to honor Washington but later became viewed as a time to recognize all presidents past and present.
Throughout the U.S., communities and organizations will hold public ceremonies to commemorate the day.
Because Monday is a federal holiday, many government institutions will be closed.
Here are some businesses that may or may not be in operation on Feb. 17:
Banking / Stock markets
- Most banks including Federal Reserve Banks are closed
- ATMS still open
- New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are closed
Courts
Courts will not be in session.
DMV
Department of Motor Vehicle offices nationwide will be closed; check your local DMV for more information.
Garbage pickup
Trash pickup will vary; check with your local provider.
Grocery, retail stores and restaurants
Most grocery stores, department stores, and retail stores will be open, many offering Presidents Day sales. Many restaurants will also remain open.
Mail Services
- United States Postal Service: No mail delivery on Presidents Day
- UPS: Normal operations
- FedEx: Home delivery as normal
- FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost: Modified service
- Amazon: Normal operations
School
Most public schools and many private schools will be closed.
