What’s open and closed on Presidents Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/CNN) – Many Americans are off today in honor of Presidents Day.

The federal holiday takes place on the third Monday in February every year.

Presidents Day occurs during the birth month of two of the country’s most prominent presidents – George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Presidents Day is also referred to as Washington’s Birthday. It was originally established to honor Washington but later became viewed as a time to recognize all presidents past and present.

Throughout the U.S., communities and organizations will hold public ceremonies to commemorate the day.

Because Monday is a federal holiday, many government institutions will be closed.

Here are some businesses that may or may not be in operation on Feb. 17:

Banking / Stock markets

Most banks including Federal Reserve Banks are closed

ATMS still open

New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are closed

Courts

Courts will not be in session.

DMV

Department of Motor Vehicle offices nationwide will be closed; check your local DMV for more information.

Garbage pickup

Trash pickup will vary; check with your local provider.

Grocery, retail stores and restaurants

Most grocery stores, department stores, and retail stores will be open, many offering Presidents Day sales. Many restaurants will also remain open.

Mail Services

United States Postal Service: No mail delivery on Presidents Day

UPS: Normal operations

FedEx: Home delivery as normal

FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost: Modified service

Amazon: Normal operations

School

Most public schools and many private schools will be closed.

