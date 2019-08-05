When chaos erupted in El Paso Walmart, Army soldier rushed to save children

(CNN) – Army Pfc. Glendon Oakley was shopping for a jersey Saturday when a child came into the El Paso, Texas, store and said there was a shooter at the nearby Walmart.

“I just heard two gunshots and a whole bunch of people started running around and screaming,” Oakley said.

As mayhem erupted over the next five to seven minutes, the armed Oakley planned to go with others who ran out of the store toward the gunshots.

“But I see a whole bunch of kids running around without their parents. Only thing I think of is pick up as many kids I can as possible,” Oakley said.

