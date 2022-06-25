Which way should your ceiling fan rotate in the hot summer months? (Getty)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It is officially summer, which means the hot temperatures are likely here to stay.

Power companies are asking people to conserve energy when possible during the heatwave. It will help utilities keep up with demand, and also help keep bills as low as possible.

Evergy, a Kansas-based utility company, suggests customers utilize ceiling fans as much as possible. The fan will help circulate cooler air while providing your A/C with a little bit of a break.

But, do you know which way your fan blades should rotate during the summer?

Evergy said to make sure ceiling fan blades are rotating in a counter-clockwise direction. The motion will circulate the cool air during the summer.

During the winter, you’ll want to switch directions and have your fan blades rotate clockwise. That will help spread the warm air throughout your house or apartment.

Much of the U.S. was blanketed by a heat dome earlier this week, sending temperatures into the 90s and 100s for many.

Amidst the widespread heat, residents in a number of states have already been warned that they could be impacted by power blackouts.