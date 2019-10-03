Whiskey, wine and cheese prices in US going up due to tariffs

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN/KRON) – Americans will soon be paying more for whiskey, wine and cheese after the Trump administration said it would impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods.

The United States had also threatened to target pasta and leather handbags in a long-running dispute with the European Union over aircraft subsidies; however, those have been spared for now.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled Wednesday that the United States could target goods from EU nations because the bloc had failed to comply with an earlier ruling regarding government subsidies for Airbus.

The United States on Wednesday published an extensive list of goods to be targeted, which also includes yogurt, olives, butter and sweet biscuits.

The bulk of tariffs would be applied to imports from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom -— four of Europe’s five largest economies and those responsible for illegal subsidies to Airbus, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

The US tariffs are due to begin October 18, although both sides have said they’re willing to negotiate a settlement.

Latest News Headlines: