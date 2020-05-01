White House blocking Dr. Fauci from testifying next week

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The White House is reportedly blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying on Capitol Hill next week, according to House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander.

Dr. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Evander said the Appropriations Committee wanted Dr. Fauci to be a witness at a Congressional hearing next week on coronavirus response.

“The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week’s Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response,” Evander said. “We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying.”

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the decision, saying members of the task force shouldn’t participate in hearings when their focus is on safely opening up the country.

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” Deere said. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

