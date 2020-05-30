Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

White House on lockdown as protest breaks out nearby

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The White House has been put on lockdown after a protest broke out nearby.

Thousands of people are protesting nationwide following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was seen on video pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

Protests over George Floyd’s death are spreading across the nation, including cities like Atlanta, Denver and even locally in California and the Bay Area.

San Jose and Oakland have seen protestors in the past two days.

This story is developing, check back for updates

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News