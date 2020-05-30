White House on lockdown as protest breaks out nearby

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The White House has been put on lockdown after a protest broke out nearby.

Thousands of people are protesting nationwide following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was seen on video pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

Protests over George Floyd’s death are spreading across the nation, including cities like Atlanta, Denver and even locally in California and the Bay Area.

San Jose and Oakland have seen protestors in the past two days.

