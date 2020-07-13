White House takes aim at Dr. Fauci, provides list of all times he’s ‘been wrong’ on coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) – Tension continues in the White House Monday morning.

Some Trump administration officials are lashing out at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the nation’s top leading expert on infectious diseases and the lead medical expert on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Fauci has been at odds with President Trump at times about the health guidelines that Americans should be following amid the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci has disagreed with the president and has corrected him when his facts are wrong.

In a statement, a member of the administration says they are claiming Dr. Fauci has been “wrong on things.”

The White House also provided a list of statements to support that argument.

Today Stanford will host Dr. Fauci for a virtual chat about the pandemic.

That begins at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live here.

