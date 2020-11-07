Who will fill Kamala Harris’ US Senate seat if elected VP?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris moving closer to success in their White House bid, there’s renewed interest in who the governor might pick to fill Harris’ U.S. Senate seat.

“You look at setting history, you look at potential rivals down the road and who can help you elevate the party can be a success that will allow you to set your trajectory if you are Gavin Newsom forward and upward and beyond California,” David McCuan said. “Because now all of a sudden if Kamala Harris becomes vice president of the United States, the relevance and pertinence of California goes way up.”

Sonoma State Political Science Professor David McCuan says numerous names have put forward to replace Harris.

Among them:

Karen Bass (Los Angeles Congresswoman)

Alex Padilla (Secretary of State)

Javier Becerra (Attorney General)

Betty Yee (State Controller)

Kevin Deleon (Former State Senate Leader)

Toni Atkins (State Senator)

McCuan says the result of this election may help narrow the selection.

“It’s clear in the election nationwide and in California that Democrats didn’t do as well as they wanted especially with certain constituencies, the Latinx population,” he said. “So setting history by picking a Latina or Latino is something that receives stronger consideration when maybe it was given a pause a week ago or a few days ago.”

The governor has been asked where he is leaning on filling this position, he has not shared his opinion at this time.

Latest Posts