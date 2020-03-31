Whole Foods workers plan sick-out strike over lack of virus protections

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some Whole Foods Workers are planning a sick-out strike Tuesday to demand better conditions during the coronavirus crisis.

Their demands include getting double pay for the hazards of working during the outbreak.

They also want sick pay for workers who choose to self-quarantine or isolate instead of coming in to work.

They’re asking for the immediate shutdown of any store where a worker tests positive for the virus.

A social media post promoting the walkout says “COVID-19 is a very real threat to the safety of our workforce and our customers. We cannot wait for politicians, institutions, or our own management to step in to protect us.”

