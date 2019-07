SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you love hot dogs you’re in luck today!

Wienerschnitzel is celebrating its 58th anniversary by selling hot dogs Tuesday only for 58 cents each!

You can pick up a hot dog (or 10, which is the limit) for the special price anytime between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. while supplies last.

The hot dogs this year are 58 cents, counting a penny for each year Wienerschnitzel has been in business.

Wienerschnitzel’s original Chili Dog and Mustard Dog are up for grabs.

Happy eating!