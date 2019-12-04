Wife adds deployed husband to Christmas card

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Florida mother whose husband is deployed overseas didn’t want to leave him out of a holiday photo.

She found a way to make sure he could be included.

Danielle Cobo loves Christmas. The tree goes up after Thanksgiving.

Her twin boys now two and a half, old enough to enjoy family traditions.

“These are the memories we’re starting together as a family. Our kids are at an age they’re starting to know who Santa is, and they’re starting to enjoy the Christmas lights,” Cobo said.

It will be her first Christmas without her husband.

He left in early 2019 for a one-year deployment serving overseas in the military as a Black Hawk pilot.

“Every time you go to bed your constantly reminded that they’re not here. Every time you have a tradition you normally do and they’re not there,” Cobo said.

Phone calls from her husband are sporadic while he’s deployed. He misses moments and traditions.

“The holidays are hard and it’s hard when you’re doing it alone,” Cobo said.

She did not want him to skip the family Christmas photo.

“I said can you take a photo of you in your uniform with your hand out he really has no idea what I was doing,” Cobo said.

Her Christmas cards feature her with their twin boys. The other half, her husband as he serves our country.

“Even though we’re miles apart, we’re still close together, we’re still a family unit and our hearts are always in the right place,” Cobo said.

She wants others to realize soldiers make sacrifices and so do their families.

“We’re just trying to hold it all together. It’s a sacrifice amongst everybody,” Cobo said