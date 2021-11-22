Will the federal vaccine mandate create chaos during holiday travel?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 19: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent screens an airline passenger at O’Hare International Airport on October 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Yesterday the TSA reported that it had screened over 1 million passengers, representing the highest number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints since March 17, 2020. During the week ending October 18, TSA screened 6.1 million passengers nationwide, the highest total since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Will the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupt your holiday travel?

Apparently not, as over 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a U.S. official who spoke to the Associated Press anonymously on Monday.

The Biden administration has held November 22 as the deadline for federal employees to comply with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. People were only allowed to skip out if they were approved for a religious or medical exemption.

This order would get about 4 million federal employees vaccinated against COVID-19. Any concerns that people refusing to comply lead to a staffing shortage and disrupt the holidays have been averted.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein confirmed on Twitter that the “employee vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel.”

BREAKING NEWS: Approximately 93 percent of @TSA employees are in compliance with today's deadline for the federal employee vaccine mandate and exemption requirements. The employee vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel. Happy Thanksgiving! — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 22, 2021

Alongside TSA, the Federal Aviation Administration reports that 99% of workers have received the vaccine, and 98% of Customs and Border Protection employees are vaccinated as well.

According to CDC data from Sunday, almost 70% of the United State’s eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

The eligible population increased this month, with U.S. officials giving kids ages 5-11 years old the thumbs up for smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

People are considered fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Now, people are booking their booster shot appointments as well. It’s an extra COVID-19 dose given at least six months from the last shot to give the immune system an extra boost in protection as vaccine effects start weaning. The U.S. recommends everyone age 18 and up to get the booster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.