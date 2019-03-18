Willing to adopt a wild horse or burro? Federal government will pay you $1,000

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MILFORD, UT - MAY 31: Wild horses roam free on state and some private land, outside federal disengaged horse management areas on May 31, 2017 outside Milford, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Interested in owning your very own wild horse or burro?

Now is your chance to do just that, and even get paid a little something too.

The Bureau of Land Management announced it is offering up to $1,000 "to encourage more adopters to give a wild horse or burro a good home."

Under the agency's Adoption Incentive Program, adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of adopting an untrained wild horse and burro, and another $500 within 60 days of titling the animal.

Those interested can adopt and maintain up to four wild horses or burros every year.

According to BLM, there are around 82,000 wild horses and burros on rangelands across the West.

That's more than triple the number of animals that can be supported on that land, the Idaho Statesman reports.

While the agency removed 11,472 animals from the wild last year, only 4,609 of them were ultimately adopted or sold, according to the publication.

