Winning $344 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in North Carolina

(KRON/CNN) — Someone in North Carolina won the $344 million Powerball drawing Saturday night.

The winning numbers were white 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8.

The winner may choose between 30 graduated payments over 29 years that total $344.6 million or a lump-sum payment of $223.3 million.

These amounts are before taxes.

The ticket holder has 180 days to claim the prize.

North Carolina does not allow winners to remain anonymous.

