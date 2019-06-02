Winning $344 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in North Carolina

(KRON/CNN) — Someone in North Carolina won the $344 million Powerball drawing Saturday night.
The winning numbers were white 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8.
The winner may choose between 30 graduated payments over 29 years that total $344.6 million or a lump-sum payment of $223.3 million.
These amounts are before taxes.
The ticket holder has 180 days to claim the prize.
North Carolina does not allow winners to remain anonymous.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR RAPE OF 5-MONTH-OLD GIRL
- BILL GIVING CALIFORNIA WORKERS FULL PAY FOR FAMILY LEAVE ADVANCES
- MISSING MAUI HIKER FOUND ALIVE AFTER 16 DAYS IN FOREST
- SMALL TREMORS ALONG WEST COAST COULD LEAD TO ‘BIG ONE’
- VICTIM KILLED IN HAWAII SHARK ATTACK WAS FROM GRANITE BAY