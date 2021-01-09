Winning numbers for Saturday’s $470 million Powerball jackpot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Happy Powerball!

THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR JAN. 9 ARE: 14-26-38-45-46-Power-13

The jackpot is $470 million.

There is still money to be had in the massive Megamillions jackpot. There was no winner Friday night.

The jackpot has now reached $600 million, the 4th largest Megamillions jackpot prize ever — and it is expected to continue to grow.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The chances of winning Megamillions is one in 302 million and for Powerball is one in 292 million.