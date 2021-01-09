Winning numbers for Saturday’s $470 million Powerball jackpot

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Happy Powerball!

THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR JAN. 9 ARE: 14-26-38-45-46-Power-13

The jackpot is $470 million.

There is still money to be had in the massive Megamillions jackpot. There was no winner Friday night.

The jackpot has now reached $600 million, the 4th largest Megamillions jackpot prize ever — and it is expected to continue to grow.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The chances of winning Megamillions is one in 302 million and for Powerball is one in 292 million.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News