Winning numbers for Wednesday’s $550 million Powerball jackpot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Grab your tickets!

More than half a billion dollars is up for grabs tonight in the Powerball — $550-million that is!

Here are the winning numbers.

4 — 19 — 23 — 25 — 49 and the Powerball number is 14.

No one took home the grand prize from the Mega Million jackpot Tuesday night. That has soared to three-quarters of a billion dollars.