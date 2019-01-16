Winter Storm, Blizzard, Avalanche Warnings issued for the Sierra Video

SACRAMENTO (KRON) - If you have plans to head to the mountains today, tomorrow, or Friday -- it may be wise to wait until the storm passes.

A strong winter storm is expected to bring hazardous travel to the Sierra today through Friday, with travel noted as extremely dangerous and not advised.

Blizzard/whiteout conditions are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Wednesday morning, preliminary 24-hour snow totals for the Sierra and western Nevada include 23" at Northstar and 10" at South Lake Tahoe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Multiple weather warnings are in effect for the Sierra:

Weather officials say conditions in the mountains will deteriorate throughout the day into tonight and repeat that travel will be extremely dangerous and is NOT advised late this adfternoon into early Thursday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES