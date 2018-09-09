With ‘The Nun,’ Warner Bros.’ box office streak continues

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The horror movie “The Nun” has topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the “Conjuring” franchise.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Taissa Farmiga film brought in $53.5 million from North American theaters.

It’s the fifth consecutive weekend that a Warner Bros. movie has held first place, following in the successful footsteps of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Meg,” and the fourth that the studio has held the first and second place spots.

“The Nun” scared “Crazy Rich Asians” into second place for the first time in its four-week run. The rom-com added $13.6 million.

The Jennifer Garner revenge movie “Peppermint” opened in third to $13.3 million.

And holdovers rounded out the top five with “The Meg” in fourth and “Searching” in fifth.

