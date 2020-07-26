WNBA players walk off floor during national anthem, pay tribute to Breonna Taylor

New York Liberty’s guard Marine Johannes (C) attends the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) match New York Liberty against Los Angeles Sparks on July 20, 2019 in the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Speaking out against social injustice isn’t new for WNBA players.

Saturday morning, all players from the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm walked off the floor and into their locker rooms during the playing of the national anthem.

Additionally, both teams honored Breonna Taylor and announced they are dedicating the season to the Say Her Name campaign, a campaign committed to saying the names and fighting for justice for Black women.

They also paid tribute to Black women like Sandra Bland, Atatiana Jefferson, Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells and Breonna Taylor.

“We will be a voice for the voiceless.”

The teams took a moment of silence for 26 seconds, the age Taylor was when she was murdered.

