Woman accused of killing autistic son faces death penalty

MIAMI – A grand jury has indicted a Florida woman for first-degree murder in the drowning death of her autistic 9-year-old son.

Now prosecutors say they’ll pursue the death penalty for Patricia Ripley. She’s accused of the May 21 death of Alejandro Ripley.

The boy suffered from severe autism and couldn’t speak. Police say his mother initially called 911 and said two Black men took her son after running her off a road and took the boy.

His body was found the next day in a canal a few miles away. Investigators found surveillance footage of her pushing the boy into the water. He drowned.

