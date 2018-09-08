Woman allegedly denied pedicure because of her weight

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, a wall rack is filled with polishes at Leann's Nails in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

CONWAY, SC (KRON) - A nail salon in South Carolina has taken down a sign after a woman became upset after she was shown a policy saying people over 250 pounds would not be given pedicures.

According to WMBF, Amanda Wolfenbarger went to Nail Spa and she says as soon as she sat down a man began to soak her feet then asked her how much she weighed.

She refused to answer his question, saying the information was "none of your business" but it was then the employee told her she was "too big" and would "break a chair."

The employee then showed her a business policy placard hanging on the wall that read: "We are not accepting any person over 250 lb for pedicure service, sorry!"

Tina Bui, the owner of the salon, told WMBF the chairs they have can only hold a maximum amount of weight and that the business policy is there for customer safety.

Bui has reportedly apologized to Wolfenbarger since the incident and hopes Wolfenbarger will return.

“She said ‘I’m sorry this happened to you. I can’t help it,’” Wolfenbarger said. “I can accept an apology, but I’m not going to put myself in position where it could happen again. I’m not going back.”

The sign will reportedly be reworded.

