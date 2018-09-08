Woman allegedly denied pedicure because of her weight
CONWAY, SC (KRON) - A nail salon in South Carolina has taken down a sign after a woman became upset after she was shown a policy saying people over 250 pounds would not be given pedicures.
According to WMBF, Amanda Wolfenbarger went to Nail Spa and she says as soon as she sat down a man began to soak her feet then asked her how much she weighed.
She refused to answer his question, saying the information was "none of your business" but it was then the employee told her she was "too big" and would "break a chair."
The employee then showed her a business policy placard hanging on the wall that read: "We are not accepting any person over 250 lb for pedicure service, sorry!"
Tina Bui, the owner of the salon, told WMBF the chairs they have can only hold a maximum amount of weight and that the business policy is there for customer safety.
Bui has reportedly apologized to Wolfenbarger since the incident and hopes Wolfenbarger will return.
“She said ‘I’m sorry this happened to you. I can’t help it,’” Wolfenbarger said. “I can accept an apology, but I’m not going to put myself in position where it could happen again. I’m not going back.”
The sign will reportedly be reworded.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Previous
Friends, collaborators mourn rapper...
Next
Source: Trump aides' search for NYT...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two arrested in stabbing at Milpitas Jack in the Box
- 200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations
- Powerful hurricane could be headed to US
- Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.