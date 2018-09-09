Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (KRON) - A Connecticut mother is recovering after she mistakenly lit a stick of dynamite during a blackout, confusing it for a candle.
According to the Bridgeport Fire Marshall's Office, the woman's home in Bridgeport had lost power during a thunderstorm Thursday night.
After returning home from a failed trip to Home Depot because the store was closed, the family remembered there was a box of what they believed to be candles in the basement left by the previous tenant, according to fire officials.
At this time, the woman lit a quarter-stick of dynamite and suffered serious injuries to her face in addition to losing multiple fingers.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There were no other reported injuries.
Charges are not expected to be filed since the family had no prior knowledge they were in the possession of explosive devices, according to officials.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Les Moonves resigns from CBS
- Delta Fire in Shasta County chars over 40,000 acres, 5-percent contained
- Food truck refuses service to law enforcement
- 49ers lose season opener to Minnesota Vikings 24-16
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.