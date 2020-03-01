Woman celebrates her ’20th’ birthday on Leap Day

MUKWONAGO, WI (CNN NEWSOURCE) – She’s raised five adult children and retired, all by her 20th birthday!

Saturday marked the 20th time Norma Quakkelaar celebrated her birthday on its rightful day.

The candles say she’s 80 but this is Norma’s 20th birthday.

“How does it feel to technically turn 20 today?”

“That feels great. It’s the 80 that’s a little shaky,” Norma said.

Surrounded by the family she helped create, Norma blew out the candles on her cake but the energy she brings to her family is far from extinguished.

“I remember her going toilet-papering with my brother in high school because he didn’t do it well enough,” Douglas, her son, said.

Normally, when the year has just 365 days, Norma’s celebration extends to two days.

“I was born the last day of February and the day after the 28th,” Norma said.

“So you celebrate the 28th and the 1st?”

“That’s right,” Norma said.

And memories remind her and her family of their greatest gift.

“To have family that love each other, they care about each other, they’re there to help us whenever we need help. That’s family,” Norma said.

