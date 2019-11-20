Woman charged for being topless in front of stepkids in own home

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL/CNN) – A Utah woman is facing charges after she says her stepchildren spotted her topless in her own home.

She is now charged with a misdemeanor and could be forced to register as a sex offender.

The incident happened more than a year ago in Salt Lake City.

Lawyers for Tili Buchanan were in court on Tuesday to ask a judge to strike down the state law.

Buchanan says she and her husband were hanging drywall in their garage and they took off their shirts to keep them from getting dusty.

Buchanan also removed her bra.

When her three stepchildren asked her why she wasn’t wearing a shirt, she told them everyone should be fine walking around in their own home with their skin showing.

“It was in the privacy of my own home. My husband was right next to me in the exact same manner so … I’m being prosecuted for it,” Buchanan said.

“When you look at this statute is there’s one, there’s a part of it that says a woman. This part of a woman is found inherently obscene. And this part of a man isn’t. And that really sets up an on equal, unfair dichotomy,” said her defense attorney, Leah Farrell.

