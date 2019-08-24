Woman charged with hot car death of dog

ESCAMBIA COUNTY (CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s yet another horrible reminder of the cruelty of summer with people or animals left in hot cars.

In Florida, a dog, a female pitbull mix, was left inside for several hours.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded in the Walmart parking lot, off Highway 29.

All of it caught on camera by Shelia Anderson Kennedy.

A dog now dead, after being locked inside this white Toyota Camry, Thursday with the high in Pensacola at 89 degrees, but ‘the feels like’ temp was closer to 100.

The owner, identified as Crystal Marie Houk, audibly inconsolable as deputies check out the back seat.

Houk is charged with one count of animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

She told deputies she left the air conditioner running but a Walmart employee says when he opened the door, hot air was blowing.

“You’ve got a high temperature, in the middle of the summer. You’ve got a closed door, and you’ve got hot air blowing on an animal like that, and ultimately, this is what happens,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said.

Houk also reporting she wasn’t in the store long, but surveillance cameras show the dog was left inside the car, for about three hours.

“Animal control tried to take the temperature of the animal itself, and found that the temperature of the animal pegged out the thermometer that they were trying to use,” Simmons said.

The thermometer stopped working when it hit 107 degrees.

Houk is out of jail on bond and has a court appearance Sept. 12.