Woman claims Ulta worker said she was ‘too dark’ for makeup

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A Texas woman says a popular beauty store needs diversity training.

Ebony London says she visited an Ulta Beauty location in New Jersey recently to get her makeup done for her baby shower.

She says she spoke to an employee about the look she wanted but was told her skin tone was “too dark.”

“After, it was about 45 minutes, she said ‘ok you’re done… ‘ and she showed me my face and I was like, ‘Oh no. This doesn’t work. I’m a professional. I’ve got my makeup done.’ And immediately she said, ‘Well, I did what I could. You’re too dark for most of the items in the store.'”

London posted a photo to her Instagram account to document the incident.

Ulta Beauty released a statement on Twitter saying “We stand for equality, inclusivity, and diversity and when we hear that we are not meeting that expectation, we want to understand what our guest is feeling and hold ourselves accountable to do better.”

Latest Stories: