Woman convicted in alien sex cult murder sentenced to prison

(CNN) — The final chapter of a woman’s trial involving murder, aliens, and an online cult ended Monday in Pennsylvania.

Barbara Rogers has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars.

In March, a jury found Rogers guilty of the third degree murder of her boyfriend, Steven Mineo.

He was shot in the head at the couple’s apartment in July 2017.

Rogers says she wasn’t responsible for the killing.

She said Steven made her do it by putting her hands on the gun and telling her to pull the trigger.

Rogers told officers that Mineo asked her to kill him because he believed the leader of the cult was a “reptilian” pretending to be a human.

She claims he was upset because of problems with the cult both were members of, Sherry Shriner, which centered on aliens and the end of the world.

In court, Mineo’s mother told Rogers she should be “put to death immediately.”

Prosecutors asked the judge for the maximum sentence, 20 to 40 years.

The defense asked for leniency because Rogers is a mother of three with no prior criminal record and has served in the military.

The defense attorneys in this case say they will likely appeal the sentence.

