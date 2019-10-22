Woman delivers baby girl by candlelight during Texas tornado

ROWLETT, Texas (KTVT/CNN) – Many people in Dallas spent Sunday night in basements, bathrooms and closets hiding from thunderstorms and tornadoes.

One woman spent the evening with several others in a laundry room as they helped her deliver her baby.

“When it was about time to start pushing, all of our phones started going off with alerts that there was a tornado,” said midwife Kasie McElhaney.

With no time to waste and a tornado swirling nearby, the team from the birthing center in Rowlett went to work by candlelight.

“We got blankets on the floor. We got supplies set up all over the room and then candles everywhere, and once it was all done we just asked her to stand up and you have come in the laundry room there’s a tornado.. and she said okay! and she just walked on in,” McElhaney said.

A photo snapped in a moment that no storm could captured it all.

You can’t see it, but there are 7 people packed in that laundry room.

“I was just so focused on the pain from the contractions,” mother Mech said.

“As soon as the baby came out she was like laughing and I can’t believe I did it. I don’t even think it really occurred to her that we were in the laundry room,” said McElhaney.

“I was brought back on the bed and that’s when I realized, oh, there was something actually serious. I’m just so grateful,” said the new mom.

Many people who heard Mech’s story wanted her to name the baby something like Stormy or Dorothy.

But she settled on Sekani.

Latest News Headlines: