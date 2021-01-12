Woman drives into barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago: police

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.
Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.
