Woman fires shot through phone, into neighbor’s wall

No person was hurt - but the phone did not survive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County’s first shooting call of 2020 came after a Bethany woman shot through her own phone and into her neighbor’s wall.

Starting off the new year, Washington County Deputies started the new year off by responding to the call at a condo building in North Bethany.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies don’t know just what the woman was doing with the phone when she shot it but believe she was holding it in a selfie-like position based on the angle.

The woman’s neighbor was reportedly home but thankfully, was not in the room that was on the receiving end of the bullet. No person was hurt — but the same cannot be said for the phone.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Rosemarie Ancharski. She was arrested and is facing charges of reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon.