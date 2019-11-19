Woman hurt in 2017 Las Vegas shooting dies from injuries

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP/CNN) — The sister of a woman injured in the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas Strip hotel says the woman has died.

KPTV reports that Kim Gervais was left paralyzed by bullets Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 and injured hundreds.

Dena Sarvela of Vancouver, Washington, says her sister, Gervais, died Friday night in California.

Gervais had spent at least a year at a Las Vegas hospital before returning home to California.

But despite being paralyzed, she still dealt with agonizing pain, both physically and emotionally.

Her best friend, who went to the concert with her, was also hit by gunfire.

She did not survive.

“She watched her best friend die right in front of her. The recovery from that was probably just as hard as her actual physical recovery,” Gervais’ nephew said.

Her nephew said a few months ago his aunt ended up back in the hospital dealing with complications from her injuries.

“She actually ended up having some heart problems there towards the end. The stress of her injuries, I believe, were putting just a lot of stress on her heart.”

Her family says the stress on her body was just too much.

Now they say they’re finding comfort in knowing that she’s finally at peace.

