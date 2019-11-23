Woman jailed after shooting at boyfriend for ‘lack of intimacy in relationship’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed after allegedly firing a gunshot that narrowly missed her boyfriend’s head after they argued about lack of intimacy in their relationship.

Elizabeth Longoria is charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Her boyfriend of about two months said they had two arguments that evening about a lack of intimacy and after the second argument he stepped outside and she shut and locked the door behind him.

The man said he went next door to call his mother to bring him a key and when he went back, his girlfriend had unlocked the door. He said when he walked in she asked him if he had learned a lesson and he saw she was holding his .40 caliber handgun.

He said he tried to grab it out of her hand, and she aimed it at him so he pushed the gun against the wall and it went off, near the right side of his head.

He said he then hit her twice in the face and ran outside to the neighbor and called the police.

Officers said Longoria said she armed herself because she was in fear of her life because her boyfriend had put her iPad and other electronics in the closet. Police officers said they filed an emergency protective order at the jail.