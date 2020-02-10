Woman learns she’s pregnant just days before delivery

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A family in Washington state is scrambling to prepare for a new addition.

The mother didn’t know she was pregnant until days before her due date.

Sara Taylor says her last pregnancy was difficult.

This one has been so easy on her body.

She didn’t even notice it.

“I have had no morning sickness. I haven’t felt the baby kick at all, and that’s partially due to the placenta’s so large, and it’s like in the front, so it’s basically shielded any of his kicking,” Taylor said. “Any movement, nothing. So I haven’t felt him at all.”

Taylor says she felt the baby shift when she was cleaning and that’s when she realized she was pregnant.

Doctors say her due date is Feb. 10