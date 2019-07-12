Woman lived in home with mother’s decomposing body for 3 years

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) – A Texas woman is under arrest after authorities found the body of her mother decomposing in a bedroom.

The remains were found during a Child Protective Services investigation.

Investigators say the 71-year-old woman injured herself in a fall in 2016.

They believe no help was provided and even though the injuries were not life-threatening, she died there on the floor in the home.

Delissa Crayton is facing charges and more could be filed.

Now, neighbors can’t believe the sad story.

Joel Vasquez can’t believe the body of the woman was decomposing just behind a window 10 feet away from his home on Anderson and Hidalgo Streets.

“I don’t even like coming to the side of the house anymore,” he said.

Vasquez moved in about three years ago around the time police say they believe Jacqueline Crayton fell and was left to die and decay inside her bedroom.

Neighbors say the woman’s daughter and teenage granddaughter who continued living there were rarely ever seen.

“They are real secretive, they come and go, it’s like no one lives there,” Vasquez said.

“I’ve seen her less than 10 times and when we would see them pull up, it would be late at night,” neighbor Jessica Barron said.

Barron says she’s been glued to the news coverage about the findings across the street.

“I feel bad for the lady, I hope just gets served,” Barron said.

She’s also worried about the quiet teen girl and what she went through.

“For her to keep it you know, just not to say anything for so long,” Barron said.

Neighbors still have a lot of questions about what happened in the cluttered, filled home.

They wonder if Crayton had anyone else.

“I’ve never seen anybody come and knock on our door, questioning, ‘hey have you seen my grandma,’ anything. It’s like they forgot about her,” Vasquez said.

Now Vasquez hopes no one forgets about the house.

“I would hope they knock it down and get rid of it,” Vasquez said.

Delissa Crayton is currently being held at Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,00 bond.

Her daughter is with family members.