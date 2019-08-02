Woman loses hair after using conditioner bought at Walmart

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (CNN) – A shower turned into a scary situation for a Wisconsin woman.

Ashley Robinson’s hair started to fall out in clumps as she was washing it.

The 21-year-old believes it was caused by something in the conditioner she purchased from Walmart.

“My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor….and it just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed.”

Ashley went to the emergency room with a burning scalp — where they diagnosed her with chemical burns.

“We were at the doctor’s office and they said it smelled like Nair, it had a very distinct smell to it,” said Robinson.

Anyone can buy the hair removal cream.

New Richmond police are looking into the case to see when the products were stocked and how much of the product has been purchased recently.

Police Chief Craig Yehlik says they are investigating the product as tampering.

“It could be a substantial fine and include jail time,” said Yehlik.

Ashley hopes sharing her story will serve as a warning to others.

“I’m not going to buy any products unsealed because of this.”

For now, Ashley shows off her shaved head proudly–comforted knowing it will grow back.