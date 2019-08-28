Woman rescued after being trapped in septic tank for days

She was flown to a nearby hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Estacada fire crews rescued a woman who fell into a septic tank and had been trapped there for multiple days.

Once the woman was rescued from the tank on Wednesday, she was flown to a nearby hospital.

Estacada Fire District No. 69 said the septic tank was located on the woman’s own property.

Estacada fire crews rescue a woman from a septic tank on Aug. 21, 2019. (Estacada Fire Dept.)

