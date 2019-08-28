PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Estacada fire crews rescued a woman who fell into a septic tank and had been trapped there for multiple days.
Once the woman was rescued from the tank on Wednesday, she was flown to a nearby hospital.
Estacada Fire District No. 69 said the septic tank was located on the woman’s own property.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Latest News Headlines:
- Man exonerated in stabbing death after 28 years in prison
- President Trump to visit Bay Area for campaign fundraiser, lunch
- ‘Security incident’ at Travis Air Force Base was false alarm
- Racer Jessi Combs killed in jet-car crash trying to set new record
- Woman rescued after being trapped in septic tank for days