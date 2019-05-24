Woman sentenced to 17 years for rape of 5-month old girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Felicia Amber Sullivan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - A woman has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the rape of the child.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Felicia Amber Sullivan, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of rape and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

O’Brien says that in December of 2017, Sullivan sexually assaulted the 5-month-old girl and sent the video to another person’s email.

“Sullivan was sentenced today to 17 years in prison and was also classified as a Tier 3 sex offender. Once released from prison she will be required to register with the County Sheriff every 90 days for life,” said O’Brien.

