Woman shot 17 times over a parking space

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) – Kewane Jones was shot 17 times after an argument over a parking space and survived.

“I cry a lot at night, when the kids are sleeping and I ask God to heal me,” she said.

Jones has had 14 surgeries since she was shot on July 13th.

Bullets tore through her major organs and limbs.

Her right arm had to be rebuilt because the bones were shattered.

Every day she wears a special device.

“It sucks up, like the gun powder, any infection, any bacteria,” Jones noted.

The mother of four had parked her car near 120th and South Wallace.

A man who lives on the block demanded she move her car.

“Before I could even put my key in the ignition, he was coming down them stairs with the gun in his hand. Then when I saw the fire sparks coming from it, it was like, oh my God! He’s shooting me! He’s actually shooting me!” she said.

Jones was able to identify the man from the block in a photo lineup; she hopes police find him soon.

“There’s always consequences for your actions and I want him to take responsibility for what he done to me,” she said.

The mother of four is a church evangelist at Mount Cavalry Baptist Chuch.

She said divine intervention is the reason she woke up after being in a coma for 5 days.

“Angels told me don’t look back. So as I went to that light, it’s like he brought me back to life. I was back into the world. I think God has me here for a purpose, for a reason. He wants me to let everybody and tell everybody what God has done for me, so they can believe in him. He’s real,” she said.

Chicago police say they’re still looking for the man who shot Jones.

