National

Woman steals live lobster from Red Lobster tank after being asked to leave restaurant

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 01:11 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 01:11 PM PST

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - A woman told deputies she was "blacked out drunk" when she plucked a live lobster from a tank at a Red Lobster and ran out of the restaurant.

Kimberly Gabel, a 42-year-old transient in St. Petersburg, was arrested Saturday on charges of disorderly intoxication and petit theft for causing a disturbance in the Red Lobster at 6151 34th St N.

At about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Gabel was asked to leave the restaurant after customers complained about her causing a disturbance. Deputies said she began cursing, then headed toward the exit and “proceeded to reach into a water tank containing live lobster, grabbed a lobster and ran out of the restaurant.”

Officers responding to reports of a lobster heist found Gabel "a short distance later" and detected the smell of alcohol on her breath.

Gabel denied knowing the crustacean's whereabouts and said she was "blacked out drunk,” and“did not care because she did not do anything wrong," the affidavit states.

Gabel was arrested for disorderly intoxication. She was released from the Pinellas County Jail on a $100 bond.

There's no telling if they found the lobster. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App