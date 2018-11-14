Woman steals live lobster from Red Lobster tank after being asked to leave restaurant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - A woman told deputies she was "blacked out drunk" when she plucked a live lobster from a tank at a Red Lobster and ran out of the restaurant.
Kimberly Gabel, a 42-year-old transient in St. Petersburg, was arrested Saturday on charges of disorderly intoxication and petit theft for causing a disturbance in the Red Lobster at 6151 34th St N.
At about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Gabel was asked to leave the restaurant after customers complained about her causing a disturbance. Deputies said she began cursing, then headed toward the exit and “proceeded to reach into a water tank containing live lobster, grabbed a lobster and ran out of the restaurant.”
Officers responding to reports of a lobster heist found Gabel "a short distance later" and detected the smell of alcohol on her breath.
Gabel denied knowing the crustacean's whereabouts and said she was "blacked out drunk,” and“did not care because she did not do anything wrong," the affidavit states.
Gabel was arrested for disorderly intoxication. She was released from the Pinellas County Jail on a $100 bond.
There's no telling if they found the lobster.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Warriors' Stephen Curry won't play on road trip but will travel with team
- Police: Uncle shot, killed 30-year-old niece at his home
- INTERACTIVE MAP: Type in an address to see if it's been damaged in the Camp Fire
- ‘No remorse': Judge sends teen shooter to juvenile detention
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.